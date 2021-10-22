-$0.01 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($2.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 237.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $10,653,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,146,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 95.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.