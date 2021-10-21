Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,803. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zovio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.