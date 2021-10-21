ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.99

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.99 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 74,295 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

