Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.
ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.
Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.