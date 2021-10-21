Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

