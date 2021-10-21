Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

ZION opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $65.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 65,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,733,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

