Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,860,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

