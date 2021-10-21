Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,502,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

