Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zevia PBC stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

