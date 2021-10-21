Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.73.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $624,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,470 shares of company stock worth $14,666,418 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zendesk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.