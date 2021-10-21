Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Raised by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Zendesk worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,470 shares of company stock worth $14,666,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,863. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

