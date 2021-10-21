ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2,700.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00238676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00110157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002421 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

