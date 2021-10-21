Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($122.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZAL shares. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Zalando stock opened at €80.36 ($94.54) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.47.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

