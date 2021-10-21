Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Hold

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

IRTC opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,968 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

