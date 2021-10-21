Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) to “Buy”

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

BVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

BVH opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

