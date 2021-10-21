Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Strong Sell

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $390.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 30.3% year over year, while selling, general & administrative expenses rose 133.3% in the second quarter of 2021. These pushed up operating costs by 85.2%. These rising costs are building pressure on the bottom line. Further, on lack of clarity related to the resurgence of coronavirus and emergence of the delta strain, the company had to put some moderation in terms of its second-half 2021 expectation related to business growth. The GRAIL acquisition-related complications are weighing on the stock. On a positive note, Illumina exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year improvement in segmental revenues across all geographies surpassed the company’s expectations. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry.”

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $413.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,254 shares of company stock worth $2,314,824. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.