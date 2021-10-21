Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $464.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Geron by 6,572.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

