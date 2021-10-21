Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties also posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

GLPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 10,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 65,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 896.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

