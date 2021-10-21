Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report sales of $809.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $807.00 million and the highest is $815.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.35. 19,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,032. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $336.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.18 and a 200 day moving average of $256.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

