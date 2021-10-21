Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce $88.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.40 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $350.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. 3,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $860.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.