Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $11.42 on Thursday, hitting $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

