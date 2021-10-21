Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce sales of $161.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $159.45 million. TowneBank posted sales of $192.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $666.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $626.91 million, with estimates ranging from $626.85 million to $626.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. 353,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

