Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQNS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sequans Communications stock remained flat at $$4.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 23,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,635. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

