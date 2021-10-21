Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Evolent Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,648 shares of company stock worth $8,336,931. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $29,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $5,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,539. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

