Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 279,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.