Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,184. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

