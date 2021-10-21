Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report sales of $12.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.21 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

Shares of CHTR traded up $16.10 on Wednesday, reaching $734.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.06. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

