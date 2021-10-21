Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $276.04 on Thursday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

