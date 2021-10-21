Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.35). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.91.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.