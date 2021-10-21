Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.35). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

