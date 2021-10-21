Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.71. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $124.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

