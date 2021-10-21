Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

CRKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

CRKN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 67,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.