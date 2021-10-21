Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.61. 689,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Air Lease has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after acquiring an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

