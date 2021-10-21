Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.56 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

