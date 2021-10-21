Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.56 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.