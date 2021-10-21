Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

