Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post $25.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $5.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 357.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $62.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $63.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $119.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $427.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.