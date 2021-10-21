Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post $35.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.62 million to $82.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $108.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 million to $155.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.19 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $174.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

ENTA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 178,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,450. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

