Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $304.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the highest is $305.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

