Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million.

CCLP stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -4.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

