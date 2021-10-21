Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to announce $13.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.32 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,666. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.