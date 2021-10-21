Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to announce $13.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.32 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blade Air Mobility.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BLDE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,666. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
