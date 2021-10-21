Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. 2,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,018. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 103,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,197,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,695,000 after purchasing an additional 64,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

