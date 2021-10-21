Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.87 on Monday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

