YouGov (LON:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YOU. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,303.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,191.16. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.11. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

