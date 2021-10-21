Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.50. Youdao shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1,965 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Youdao by 4,556.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.