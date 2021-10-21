Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $393.50

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393.50 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.12), with a volume of 766583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($5.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £602.82 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.51.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

