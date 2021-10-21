YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.88

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.88 and traded as low as $88.45. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $88.64, with a volume of 3,301 shares changing hands.

YASKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.43.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

