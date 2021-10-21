Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.00

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $19.55. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 5,296 shares trading hands.

YZCAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DBS Vickers cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

