Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 5.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.69. 1,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

Several research firms have commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,798,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,276,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

