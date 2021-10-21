XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Critical Analysis

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Gentherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 38.16 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Gentherm $913.10 million 3.16 $59.69 million $2.29 38.01

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17% Gentherm 10.50% 22.38% 13.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XL Fleet and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gentherm 2 0 3 0 2.20

XL Fleet currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.58%. Gentherm has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Gentherm.

Summary

Gentherm beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Medical segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

