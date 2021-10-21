Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.23 billion and $430.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $65,136.50 or 1.00224624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.39 or 0.00716095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001562 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 218,494 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

