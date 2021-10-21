Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 311.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 38.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $105.16 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

