Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.03.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.